Search for missing MH370 to restart 11 years after the plane vanished: Here's what you need to know

Malaysia will restart the deep-sea search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 on December 30, renewing hopes of finally locating the jet that disappeared more than a decade ago with 239 people on board.

The Boeing 777 vanished shortly after taking off from Kuala Lumpur in March 2014. Satellite data later suggested it veered off course and crashed somewhere in the southern Indian Ocean, triggering one of the most complex and costly aviation searches in history.

Malaysia's transport ministry said US marine robotics company Ocean Infinity will conduct a 55-day intermittent mission in high-priority areas under a "no-find, no-fee" arrangement. The company will only be paid if wreckage is located.

Officials said the renewed effort reflects the government's commitment to bringing closure to families. China, which lost more than 150 citizens in the disaster, said it appreciates Malaysia's renewed push.

Earlier searches, including a vast multinational operation and a previous Ocean Infinity mission in 2018, found no trace of the aircraft, although debris has washed ashore on African coasts and islands in the Indian Ocean.