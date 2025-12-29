Search for MH370 set to resume on Tuesday

HQ

The search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 is expected to resume on Tuesday, more than 11 years after the plane disappeared with 239 people onboard. Ocean Infinity, a UK and US-based marine robotics company, will conduct a 55-day seabed search in a new 5,800-square-mile area under a "no find, no fee" agreement, receiving $70 million only if wreckage is discovered.

Flight MH370 vanished from radar on March 8, 2014, during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. Passengers included 227 individuals, most of them Chinese citizens, alongside 12 Malaysian crew members and citizens from several other countries. The plane's disappearance prompted one of the largest underwater searches in aviation history, led by Australia, which ended in 2017 without conclusive results.

Debris confirmed to be from the aircraft has washed up on the coasts of Africa and islands in the Indian Ocean, helping narrow potential search zones. Ocean Infinity previously conducted a three-month search in 2018, which also failed to locate the aircraft. The exact coordinates of the latest search have not been disclosed.