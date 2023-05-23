Seann "Stifler" William Scott wants to make more American Pie movies

It's now more than ten years since we last got to party with Jim, Michelle, Stifler, Kevin, Finch and their friends. But there is hope, because according to Seann William Scott, there is a good chance of another sequel. During an interview over at ComicBook.com, the actor mentioned that the team has a really good idea that could form the basis of a sequel to Reunion, which was released in 2012.

"I don't know, I just love the character so much. We have to have a great idea, and especially these days, it has to be awesome. You know, comedy is tough, and they have always been tough, but you know, comedies have really changed. But I think, honestly, we have been talking about an idea. I had one and I still have one that we've literally just recently started talking about."

Scott went on to explain how it would have been great fun to portray a 40-year-old Stifler.

"It would be so much fun to see, I think, fun, but also really fascinating to see a guy like Stifler in his mid-forties today trying to figure things out. A guy who hasn't really changed that much, but the world has changed, you know, what would his life be like? ... Is there a fun end to a story? I don't know if it'll ever happen."

We can't deny that it sounds like a pretty fun idea, especially now that all the actors are getting really old. Because even though the American Pie Presents movies were absolute garbage, the first three was brilliant and even Reunion retained the magic.

How interested would you be in more movies with Stifler and the others?