Sean Penn hunts Leonardo DiCaprio in latest look at One Battle After Another

Leonardo DiCaprio doesn't do many films at all these days. In the last decade, the Oscar-winning actor has appeared in four films - those being The Revenant, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, Don't Look Up, and Killers of the Flower Moon - but he will be rounding out 2025 with a fifth.

DiCaprio will be headlining Paul Thomas Anderson's next directorial effort, One Battle After Another, where he appears as an ex-revolutionary who returns to action in a bid to save his daughter from their evil enemy. While that may seem supernatural in description, in practice it seems to be DiCaprio's character running from the law (led by Sean Penn), all to reach his daughter and ensure she isn't incarcerated for his, and his crazy wife's (played by Regina Hall) past.

One Battle After Another will premiere on September 26, features a stacked Oscar and BAFTA-nominated production team, plus a bunch of other top stars, like Benicio Del Toro. Check out the latest trailer for the film below.