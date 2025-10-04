Sean "Diddy" Combs sentenced to over four years in prison for prostitution conviction

HQ

We just got the news that Sean "Diddy" Combs has been sentenced to 50 months in prison following his conviction on prostitution-related charges, with a federal judge condemning the music mogul for years of abuse against two former girlfriends.

The 55-year-old was handed the sentence in Manhattan federal court after a day-long hearing on Friday. US District Judge Arun Subramanian described Combs' actions as "subjugation," rejecting defense claims that the events amounted to consensual encounters.

Combs was convicted in July of arranging for male escorts to cross state lines for drug-fueled sexual performances involving his girlfriends, while he recorded the acts. He was acquitted of the more serious charges, which could have carried a life sentence.

Despite the acquittal, Subramanian said the impact on Combs' former partners, singer Casandra Ventura and a woman identified only as Jane, justified a substantial prison term. Both women testified that the years of coercion pushed them to thoughts of suicide.

Combs apologized, saying he had learned his lesson, while his children urged leniency and spoke of his personal growth since his arrest. The judge acknowledged Combs' philanthropy and family support but emphasized the need to recognize the harm caused.

Prosecutors had sought more than 11 years, while the defense asked for just over a year. Combs, who has been held in custody since his September 2024 arrest, could be released in less than three years with time served.

The case marks one of the highest-profile convictions of a prominent entertainment figure on sex crimes charges in recent years.