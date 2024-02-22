English
Hitman 3

Sean Bean is returning to Hitman

He'll be reprising his role of Mark Faba in a new free-to-play event.

Sean Bean is an actor arguably most recognised for his iconic deaths. Boromir, Ned Stark, Trevelyan, and more characters have met untimely ends, all while Bean has been playing them. Now, you can give Sean Bean your own twisted death as he returns to Hitman as Mark Faba.

Faba is an elusive target in the new season for Hitman: World of Assassination. It'll run from the 22nd of March to the 21st of April. Bean first made his way to the franchise back in 2018, so for long-time fans it'll be good to see (and kill) a familiar face.

There will also be an Easter-themed event kicking off in late March if you've grown tired of killing Sean Bean by then. Check out the trailer below for some Sean Bean gameplay:

