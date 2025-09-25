Sean Bean brings menace to the Sheriff of Nottingham

It's almost time to return to 12th-century England, because on November 2 the Robin Hood saga comes alive once again—this time with Sean Bean as the cold-blooded Sheriff of Nottingham. The newly dropped trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse of what's to come, and it's clear this isn't your standard swashbuckling yarn. Instead, expect a darker, more emotional story driven by revenge—honestly, it sounds deliciously dramatic.

Alongside Bean, the cast includes Jack Patten as Rob, Lauren McQueen as Marian, Lydia Peckham as Priscilla, Steven Waddington as the Earl of Huntingdon, and Connie Nielsen as Queen Eleanor. According to MGM, this Robin Hood will be as historically grounded as it is romantic and adventurous, with the relationship between Rob and Marian at its heart. For fans of historical drama, this could easily become one of the year's highlights—and if nothing else, Sean Bean is reason enough to tune in. Check out the trailer below.

HQ