Sean Astin's pay for Lord of t he Rings was so low he had to sell his house

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Sean Astin, star of The Goonies, Lord of the Rings, Stranger Things, and more has been a known name since he was a teenager. However, even while a life on the red carpet might seem like one of glitz and glamour, appearances are often deceiving. As he filmed the box office gold that were Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings movies, Astin was paid so little he had to sell his house.

"There was a disconnect between the attention that I was getting and how much money we had. It was not a lot of money! In fact, I had to sell my house because I negotiated such a small amount on the trilogy," Astin recalled in an interview with The Guardian.

Astin's grand total for all three films is around $250,000, which may sound like a lot, but considering actors for similarly big projects can get millions per film these days, we can see why it might not be a lot of money to someone in Astin's position. Orlando Bloom has also gone on record saying that he wasn't paid much, but that he'd do the whole trilogy again in a heartbeat. Astin commented in the interview that he's very comfortable now, and still has fond memories of filming The Lord of the Rings.