Sean Astin takes the helm of SAG-AFTRA

Our very own master gardener and beloved hobbit, Sean Astin, has officially stepped into a new role of leadership. On Friday, the Lord of the Rings star was elected president of SAG-AFTRA, the massive U.S. union representing actors in virtually every corner of the entertainment industry. SAG-AFTRA counts members working in film, television, and radio, as well as voice actors and even stop-motion performers—making it one of the most wide-reaching creative labor organizations in the world.

Astin achieved a decisive victory, securing over 79% of the vote and handily defeating fellow candidate Chuck Slavin. The actor has been deeply involved in the guild for years, notably serving on the committee that fought for improved contracts and protections during the historic 2023 actors' strike—a labor action that shut down Hollywood for months and reshaped negotiations between artists and studios.

After the results were announced, Astin struck an optimistic tone:

"Now is a time for optimism and creativity. I am thrilled that the members have allowed me to lead our storied organization out of this challenging moment and into a future defined by confidence, progress and fierce advocacy... I am the first second-generation president of our union. My mother, Patty Duke, modeled for me the awesome responsibility of caring for every member of our union. I'm excited to get to work."

Astin will serve a two-year term, guiding SAG-AFTRA through ongoing discussions about AI usage, streaming residuals, and protections for performers in a rapidly changing industry. With his background as both a celebrated actor and a seasoned negotiator, the potato-loving hobbit now takes the helm of Hollywood's most influential labor force.