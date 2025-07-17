Seagate's 30TB HAMR drives are finally available to everyone

HQ

Seagate has officially launched its cutting-edge HAMR (Heat-Assisted Magnetic Recording) hard drives for general availability, offering 28 TB and 30 TB models under the Exos M (for data centers) and IronWolf Pro (for NAS) brands. Previously limited to hyperscalers, these drives are now available via Seagate's website and selected retailers.

HAMR uses a nanophotonic laser to heat the disk surface during writing, allowing for significantly tighter data packing without sacrificing stability. These drives are based on Seagate's second-generation Mozaic 3+ platform, building on earlier HAMR innovations.

Performance-wise, sequential read/write speeds reach around 275 MB/s, with random IOPS clocking in at 170/350 read/write - comparable to earlier drives. Random writes are slightly slower due to inherent HAMR constraints, but this is mitigated in real-world scenarios through caching and system tuning.

Designed for 24/7 workloads, the drives feature 512 MB of cache, standard 3.5" SATA 6 Gb/s interfaces, and power consumption ranging from 6.9 W to 9.5 W. Exos models offer an MTBF of up to 2.5 million hours. Pricing is roughly $600 for the 30 TB version and $570 for the 28 TB model.

This is an ad:

Seagate is targeting these drives at cost-efficient AI and edge data centers. Looking ahead, the HAMR roadmap includes 36 TB samples and aims for 40 TB in 2026, 50 TB by 2028, and 100 TB drives by 2030.