Seagate launches a 4TB storage card for Xbox Series S/X

The PlayStation 5 has 667 gigabytes of available storage space, the Xbox Series X has 802 gigabytes, and the Xbox Series S 364 gigabytes. That may sound like a lot in theory, but as games today can be 200 gigabytes, it's still not nearly enough.

It's even worse for Game Pass users, who have a huge range of games to choose from, and who, according to Microsoft, play more and significantly different titles. In other words, extra storage space is often needed. Now Windows Central points out that a new Xbox option has just been introduced by Seagate.

It is a Storage Expansion Card with a total of 4,000 gigabytes (four terabyte), which has not been available before for Xbox where the ceiling has so far been two terabytes. But the finer things in life don't come free, and if you suspect that such a beast costs a penny, you are absolutely right.

The card is currently only available for purchase through Best Buy for $429.99 and that is labelled as discounted by $70. Since the product hasn't been officially announced, we suspect it might be something Microsoft will show off during the Xbox Games Showcase this Sunday. Best Buy may have simply accidentally leaked this, which would also explain why they are the only ones selling a product that not even Microsoft themselves have commented on yet and which is also not on Seagate's website.