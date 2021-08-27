Seagate announces new Xbox hard drives with up to 8TB

HQ

On top of the Halo themed Xbox Series X consoles and Master Chief themed Xbox Elite Controller Series 2, there's also more hardware coming for Xbox with inspiration from the Halo series. Seagate has now announced the Game Drive for Xbox - Halo Infinite Special Edition, which is basically a cool looking hard drive that's available in 2TB and 5TB.

It works for both Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X, although it won't work for newer titles that need the internal SSD. You can still use it for storage though and download games straight to it and just move them when you feel like playing them, of course. It usually takes a few minutes to move a game, compared to a lot more to download huge titles. An external hard drive is also a great way of transporting games between consoles.

If this storage isn't enough, there's also an Game Drive Hub announced, which looks more like a traditional Xbox peripheral with built in lighting. It comes with 8 TB storage. Both of these drives runs without separate power cord and uses high-speed USB 3.2 Gen 1 (USB 3.0). Head over this way to find out more.