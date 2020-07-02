Sea of Thieves topped the Steam charts during the summer sale

You're watching Advertisements

As you might know, Steam has its annual Summer Sale right now with tons of major discounts on a bunch of video games. This didn't stop Rare's pirate simulator from topping the sales charts on Steam yesterday, despite the fact that it's sold at full price during the sale and is included with Xbox Game Pass.

This was noted by the analyst Benji Sales on Twitter, who wrote:

"1 month after release, and in the middle of a Steam Summer sale, Sea of Thieves is still the current #1 best selling game in the world on Steam. Despite being full price

I cannot stress enough how impressive SoT has been on Steam. Legs are FANTASTIC"

It's worth pointing out that Sea of Thieves has also had a high number of concurrent Steam players ever since the release, and it should be well on track to become Rare's biggest success of all time.