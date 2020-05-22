Sea of Thieves to release on Steam in early June

You watching Advertisements

Microsoft is releasing more and more of its games via Steam, and now yet another title is about to be added. This time, it is the pirate simulator Sea of Thieves that launches on Valve's platform on June 3, and Rare has therefore prepared a welcoming video to show the new audience what to expect when it comes to treasure hunting, looting, boss fighting and of course PvP.

All content will be released with the Steam version, which will, of course, also have cross-play. If you think the pirate's life is for you, head over to the Steam page and wishlist it.