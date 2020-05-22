Cookies

Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves to release on Steam in early June

Rare's pirate adventure game Sea of Thieves will be available via Steam soon and it's available to wishlist on the platform now.

Microsoft is releasing more and more of its games via Steam, and now yet another title is about to be added. This time, it is the pirate simulator Sea of Thieves that launches on Valve's platform on June 3, and Rare has therefore prepared a welcoming video to show the new audience what to expect when it comes to treasure hunting, looting, boss fighting and of course PvP.

All content will be released with the Steam version, which will, of course, also have cross-play. If you think the pirate's life is for you, head over to the Steam page and wishlist it.

Sea of Thieves

