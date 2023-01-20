Sea of Thieves: The Secret Wilds gets a mysterious launch trailer

HQ

A new adventure has begun in Sea of Thieves called The Secret Wilds, which runs until February 3. Here you and your crew must follow the clues from the infamous Captain Briggsy in search for a cure for a curse - but unfortunately, you are not alone.

Besides offering a new story to play through, this new Sea of Thieves update also includes other new things, including a patch. Head over this way to read about everything new that has been added to the game and don't forget to check out the launch trailer for the new adventure below.