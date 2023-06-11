Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island releases on July 20

HQ

Just the sound of the music brought back many wonderful memories before we even saw which game was shown in one of the evening's trailers during the Xbox Games showcase. Sea of Theives will get a wonderful free expansion with The Legend of Monkey Island.

In the trailer that was shown, we got a dear meeting with our favorite pirate Guybrush Threepwood and the island of Monkey Island with all its secrets and hidden treasures and I must say it myself that the desire to try to get a goat with a wrench was reawakened.

The game can be played alone or with your crew where we get to meet the classic characters we still haven't forgotten. The game will be released on July 20.