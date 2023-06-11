Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island releases on July 20

LucasArts and Monkey Island in promising collaboration with Xbox.

Just the sound of the music brought back many wonderful memories before we even saw which game was shown in one of the evening's trailers during the Xbox Games showcase. Sea of Theives will get a wonderful free expansion with The Legend of Monkey Island.

In the trailer that was shown, we got a dear meeting with our favorite pirate Guybrush Threepwood and the island of Monkey Island with all its secrets and hidden treasures and I must say it myself that the desire to try to get a goat with a wrench was reawakened.

The game can be played alone or with your crew where we get to meet the classic characters we still haven't forgotten. The game will be released on July 20.

Sea of Thieves
