Tomorrow (August 31) marks the release of the second episode of the Sea of Thieves expansion The Legend of Monkey Island, named The Quest for Guybrush. This means more of everything we love when we explore Mêlée Island, and we can look forward to everything "from Insult Sword Fighting to pulley-based stunts".

The Quest for Guybrush is free for all Sea of Thieves owners (and Game Pass subscribers), check out the launch trailer below of what seems to be a wonderful adventure.