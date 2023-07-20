Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island gets a launch trailer

The expansion officially makes its debut today.

HQ

Starting today, it's finally possible to visit the wonderful world of Monkey Island as we've never seen it before, as the free expansion The Legend of Monkey Island for Sea of Thieves has now been released.

It's made to be more of a classic point & click adventure that the regular Sea of Thieves gameplay, which means you don't have to worry about any human pirates stealing your loot this time. This doesn't mean you're safe though as LeChuck himself will make life miserable for everyone.

Check out the launch trailer below.

HQ
Sea of Thieves

