Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island gets a launch trailer

HQ

Starting today, it's finally possible to visit the wonderful world of Monkey Island as we've never seen it before, as the free expansion The Legend of Monkey Island for Sea of Thieves has now been released.

It's made to be more of a classic point & click adventure that the regular Sea of Thieves gameplay, which means you don't have to worry about any human pirates stealing your loot this time. This doesn't mean you're safe though as LeChuck himself will make life miserable for everyone.

Check out the launch trailer below.