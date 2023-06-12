Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island fully supports singleplayer

HQ

One of the many surprises during the Xbox Games Showcase tonight was that Sea of Thieves is getting an expansion which is entirely based on The Secret of Monkey Island, called The Legend of Monkey Island.

We've already shown you the trailer and revealed the release date, but now more information about it has been shared on Xbox Wire by Sea of Thieves' creative director Mike Chapman, who says Monkey Island fans and point-and-click gamers in general will likely appreciate this, and that other online pirates won't be there to interrupt you in any way:

"You'll get to visit freely explorable versions of both Mêlée Island and Monkey Island, solving puzzles in a point-and-click style adapted for Sea of Thieves first-person view - and it'll all take place in the Sea of the Damned, so you'll have no interruptions from other players as you relive the iconic series in a brand-new way."

Chapman also explains the general direction for this upcoming expansion, and says they have tried to do point-and-click gameplay within the world of Sea of Thieves.

"The idea of what could a potential story be if Guybrush and Elaine found their way into the Sea of Thieves, that was something we thought about during the development of A Pirate's Life.

It felt like that was a really interesting idea to get players guessing: 'Would they actually go tell a Monkey Island story?' So that did inspire the side quest that takes place in A Pirate's Life - let's explore a little sliver of what point-and-click gameplay could feel like in Sea of Thieves. You use some items, there's some nested solutions that you need to discover. We were definitely inspired by what a Monkey Island experience could look like in Sea of Thieves."

We've included the trailer below, If you are a fan of Monkey Island, you should really check it out as it has a plethora of Easter eggs to discover that really shows Rare has made their homework for The Legend of Monkey Island.