Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves starts celebrating Christmas

With plenty of new content to earn and unlock, as well as daily login bonuses, it's a great time to play Sea of Thieves.

Rare has just released a 5+ minute-long trailer about the new Sea of Thieves update that was just released. Starting today (December 9), they are now celebrating the Festival of Giving, in which there are unique loot to get every day with Gilded Voyages, login bonuses and 12 Deeds of Giving, but also Twitch drops and other stuff.

There's also somewhat Frozen inspired ship liveries to gain as well as outfits and pets made of ice (wear gloves while petting!). Basically - it's an excellent time to play Sea of Thieves if you haven't done this before and also plenty of fun stuff for veterans.

Check out the Festival of Giving video below.

REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"It may not be all smooth sailing, but Rare's Sea of Thieves manages to deliver a cooperative experience like nothing we've ever experienced before."



