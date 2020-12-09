Sea of Thieves starts celebrating Christmas

You're watching Advertisements

Rare has just released a 5+ minute-long trailer about the new Sea of Thieves update that was just released. Starting today (December 9), they are now celebrating the Festival of Giving, in which there are unique loot to get every day with Gilded Voyages, login bonuses and 12 Deeds of Giving, but also Twitch drops and other stuff.

There's also somewhat Frozen inspired ship liveries to gain as well as outfits and pets made of ice (wear gloves while petting!). Basically - it's an excellent time to play Sea of Thieves if you haven't done this before and also plenty of fun stuff for veterans.

Check out the Festival of Giving video below.