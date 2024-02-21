English
Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves set sails on PS5 in April

All 4 of Xbox' multiplatform games are now officially confirmed.

It's been a very busy day for Xbox Game Studios even if Microsoft has stayed somewhat quiet. Nintendo had the honour of revealing that Grounded and Pentiment are coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation soon. Then Sony announced Hi-Fi Rush is launching on PS5 the 20th of March. Microsoft decided to confirm the final of the four "secret" multiplatform games itself.

Matt Booty writes that Sea of Thieves is set to launch on PlayStation 5 the 30th of April. We're also told the game will support cross-play between all platforms from the get-go, so it'll be interesting to see Xbox and PC players attack every ship with a PlayStation owner on it they see.

Sea of Thieves

