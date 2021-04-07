Sea of Thieves: Season Two starts on April 15

You're watching Advertisements

Earlier this year, Rare decided to use the season based concept for Sea of Thieves, but without locking any gameplay content away from the community. Instead, they opted for a Plunder Pass, which gave users an opportunity to get some special loot. After almost three months, it is now time to enter Season Two on April 15.

It's still not revealed what to expect from this, but at least we've got a short teaser-trailer that gives us some hints about new forts and the ability to hide inside barrels. Check it out below.