Sea of Thieves Season Two is now live

You're watching Advertisements

The second season of Sea of Thieves is now live, and has brought a new Plunder Pass alongside a whole list of new content and features for pirates to dive right into. A recent update to the Sea of Thieves website has given us a look at what we can expect to find in this new season, and needless to say, there's plenty to keep you occupied.

The highlight of the season are the new trade routes and commodities that are bringing the opportunity to buy and sell Commodity crates to places where they are high in demand to earn a quick buck. Merchants will also be selling Resource crates, making it even easier for you to stock up on food and cannonballs before heading out on the open ocean.

There is also a new world event, the Forts of Fortune. This offers an even more challenging version of skeleton forts only for the most hardy of pirate crews. Of course, for the added challenge, there are great rewards, and these offer guaranteed Athena's Treasures, should you live to tell the tale.

Otherwise, the Emissary will also be seeing improvements to encourage pirates to help their cause. These improvements include new rewards to earn over the season, and even detailed information as to what you could be fortunate to earn, should you sail under an Emissary flag.

New Pirate Emporium gear is also promised, alongside new events, and you can even check out the patch notes here.