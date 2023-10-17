Sea of Thieves: Season Ten gets a deep dive

HQ

Sea of Thieves has sailed a very long way from the original release back in 2018, when people complained on the lack of content. Since then we've gotten a ton of expansions, seasons and even DLC adventures based on Pirates of the Caribbean and The Secret of Monkey Island - and everything has been free.

Now it's almost time for season ten, which starts on October 19. Amongst the new things are Guilds, which is a way for up to 24 pirates to start chasing reputation as a group (playing asynchronously), share rewards, join each others crews and much more. Check out the presentation of what to expect in the video below.