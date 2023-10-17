Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves: Season Ten gets a deep dive

Rare offers a handy gameplay guide of the new Guilds, which changes how you can play Sea of Thieves.

Sea of Thieves has sailed a very long way from the original release back in 2018, when people complained on the lack of content. Since then we've gotten a ton of expansions, seasons and even DLC adventures based on Pirates of the Caribbean and The Secret of Monkey Island - and everything has been free.

Now it's almost time for season ten, which starts on October 19. Amongst the new things are Guilds, which is a way for up to 24 pirates to start chasing reputation as a group (playing asynchronously), share rewards, join each others crews and much more. Check out the presentation of what to expect in the video below.

Sea of Thieves

Sea of ThievesScore

Sea of Thieves
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"It may not be all smooth sailing, but Rare's Sea of Thieves manages to deliver a cooperative experience like nothing we've ever experienced before."

Sea of Thieves Season 10 has been delayed

Sea of Thieves Season 10 has been delayed
NEWS. Written by Ben Lyons

"We firmly believe that it's the best thing to do for the quality of the release, the sustainability of our development process and the wellbeing of our team."



