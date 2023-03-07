Sea of Thieves: Season Nine has plenty to offer digital buccaneers

HQ

Season Nine of Sea of Thieves launches on March 16, and with this comes tons of new content, general improvements and some adjustments based on pirate feedback.

One of the highlights of the season is the Chest of Fortune, a valuable loot item that offers its own commendations and cosmetics. Reaper's Chests have been updated, and Captains and Pirate Legends can now take on new Voyages. World Events have also been rebalanced to be more fair for different crew sizes. Additionally, the season provides 100 new levels of Seasonal progression that players can work through to earn rewards by raising their Renown.

Buccaneers will enjoy several other quality-of-life improvements that have been added to the game. These include better treasure harpooning to quicker get chests onboard your ship, a radial menu for food, and seagulls circling around sunken ship loot. The update also fixes an issue where Reapers could hide their treasures in inaccessible areas (Devil's Shroud), making it a more level playing field for chasing crews.

Additional details about the new features and design choices will be revealed in a Deep Dive video that is coming soon. Overall, Sea of Thieves: Season Nine brings fresh and exciting changes to the game, and is sure to keep both new and veteran sea dogs entertained on the high seas.