Sea of Thieves Season 8 starts next week

Rare has announced when the eighth season of Sea of Thieves will officially kick off. Set to start on November 22, the developer has announced that it will be lifting the curtain on the season, and telling fans all about it as soon as later this week, when it hosts a reveal stream.

We're told in a tweet that on Friday, November 18 at 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, the reveal stream will include the premiere of the Season Eight Content Update video, and will touch upon the decision that the community made in the most recent and ongoing Adventure, Return of the Damned.

Otherwise, not much else has been revealed about the season yet, but no doubt it will bring a slate of new cosmetics and opportunities to explore in its wide and vast open world.