Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves: Season 11 sets sail on January 23

Plenty of new additions and a whole lot of changes awaits all yer scurvy pirates out there.

Season 11 in Sea of Thieves kicks off on January 23, and this update is a major one with several major changes, with many of them made to make the adventure easier to get into for newcomers.

Amongst other things, players can now access all voyages and events from their ship's quest table, thus eliminating the need to buy voyages from individual traders. You can also embark on voyages quicker with a fast-travel solution, which makes your ship dive below the waves to re-emerge where needed (though it leaves existing loot behind). Completing voyages now earns players reputation, providing a reward even before cashing in the treasure so you don't lose everything if dastardly pirates show up.

This and a whole lot more are being shown in a new video for Season 11, which you can check out below. And by the way, as usual, it's a free update.

Sea of Thieves

2
Sea of ThievesScore

Sea of Thieves
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"It may not be all smooth sailing, but Rare's Sea of Thieves manages to deliver a cooperative experience like nothing we've ever experienced before."



