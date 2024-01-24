Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves: Season 11 has now started

Enjoy plenty of new loot to find, quicker travels, raised level cap - and of course the launch trailer.

If you are one of the over 30 million people who have played Sea of Thieves, we have some good news for you as the eleventh season has now set sail. As previously reported, this includes several new features like quality-of-life enhancements when starting new adventures, but also raised level cap and of course a whole lot of new loot and cosmetics.

Much of this gets an introduction in the launch trailer for Sea of Thieves: Season 11, which you can check out below. Are you ready to roam Rare's digital seas again pirate?

Sea of Thieves

