Sea of Thieves Season 10 has been delayed

Rare has announced that Sea of Thieves pirates will need to wait a little longer before being able to check out the tenth season of the title. As announced in a blog post, Rare has said that it needs extra time to prepare the update for release, meaning it will now be debuting in mid-October. Speaking about the matter, head of community at Rare, Christina McGrath stated the following:

"It's not a decision we've taken lightly, and we share your disappointment that it's something we've needed to do. However, after careful consideration, we firmly believe that it's the best thing to do for the quality of the release, the sustainability of our development process and the wellbeing of our team."

Season 10 of Sea of Thieves is now planned for October 19, 2023, and as for what that means for Season 9, Rare has said, "there's still a whole lot happening outside the Seasonal rhythm - so we're hopeful that even without a new Season next month, you'll still have lots to do." This is of course in regard to the new The Legend of Monkey Island expansion, which we recently reviewed.

As for what's coming up in Sea of Thieves, besides new Monkey Island content, we're promised Gold & Glory Weekends and Community Weekends, and that when Season 10 debuts, it will now also feature the "headline content" of what was supposed to be Season 11, which will now be debuting in the second month of Season 10.

Rare signs off by adding, "We look forward to carrying plenty of momentum into 2024 with plans that are ambitious and bold, including some important designs on refreshing the Sea of Thieves sandbox. Thank you for sticking with us - we appreciate you endlessly, and we're committed to rewarding your patience with a bolstered, blockbuster final few months of 2023."