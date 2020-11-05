Sea of Thieves runs in 4K and 60 fps for Xbox Series X

You're watching Advertisements

If you are looking to get your pirate fix next generation with Sea of thieves, Rare has now revealed what to expect when you sail of on the digital sea to hunt for loot and fame. It turns out the game will be quite the looker on Xbox Series X with 4K resolution and smooth 60 frames per second.

Fortunately, it won't be too shabby for Xbox Series S either, with 1080p resolution at 60 fps (it's 30 fps on Xbox One X). Rare has also confirmed that we can look forward to "improved load times".