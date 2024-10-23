Sea of Thieves removes major Season 14 feature just days after its release

HQ

Sea of Thieves launched Season 14 a few days ago, which included several new features, not least the ability to crouch, and disguises (such as hiding in a barrel or chest). But apparently this had not been tested enough, because now Rare has been forced to remove several of these new additions.

In a new video, Rare says, among other things:

"After monitoring bug reports and feedback over the weekend, we've seen that crouching has introduced a number of knock-on effects to the wider experience, such as the return of quick switching, air control from cannons and even an invincibility exploit."

Other new features in Season 14 like blowdart and grapple-gun are still there, but apparently we shouldn't expect the latter for a week or so while Rare investigates the issue and develops countermeasures.