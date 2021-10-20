Sea of Thieves reaches 25 million players and celebrates with give-aways

HQ

It started off somewhat shaky and got valid criticism for the lack of things to do. But ever since Sea of Thieves was released, Rare has continued to flesh it out with free expansions of various sizes, and the biggest one yet - A Pirate's Life - was actually released a few months ago and led to a concurred player record in June.

And all this have really paid off as the player count for the game has continued to climb. Back in March, Rare revealed the game had passed 20 million pirates, and roughly a half year later this has increased. A lot. In a lengthy article on Xbox Wire, Rare's Executive Producer Joe Neate thanks the community and informs that Sea of Thieves has now passed 25 million players.

This will be celebrated in style by fittingly enough give all digital pirates who plays the game starting now, until October 26, will get a special login bonus of 25000 gold and 25 Doubloons. To make things even more exciting, someone will be randomly awarded 25 million in gold at the end of this period. If you haven't played Sea of Thieves for a while, check out Neate's article as it lists 25 new things to do in the game that has been added during the last year.

Will you put on the eye patch and pegleg, and play drunken shanties with ya mateys in Sea of Thieves this weekend to get all that gold?