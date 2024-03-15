English
Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves players needs to reinstall the game to be able to play after new update

One of the things that has been added is a new anti-cheat system.

If you're planning to get your crew together to make the digital seas of Rare unsafe in Sea of Thieves this weekend, there's a detail you should know. If you're playing through the Microsoft store (which includes Xbox and Game Pass), you'll need to re-download and re-install the game. And that can take a while, considering it's around 90 gigabytes in size.

The reason is a new update that, among other things, added a new anti-cheat system, something that has been a problem for PC players in particular. You can however choose to mainly play with console users in the menus, and we can actually recommend that.

Sea of Thieves

