Sea of Thieves players need to reinstall the game to be able to play after new update

If you're planning to get your crew together to make the digital seas of Rare unsafe in Sea of Thieves this weekend, there's a detail you should know. If you're playing through the Microsoft store (which includes Xbox and Game Pass), you'll need to re-install the game. And that can take a while, considering it's around 90 gigabytes in size.

The reason is a new update that, among other things, adds a new anti-cheat system, something that has been a problem for PC players in particular. You can however choose to mainly play with console users in the menus, and we can actually recommend that.