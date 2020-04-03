Sea of Thieves players get Mutinous Fist ship set this weekend

A few weeks back, Gamereactor reported that there was a set of Bleeding Edge sails and liveries coming to Sea of Thieves, but at the time, Rare couldn't tell how and when we could get our dirty seadog hands on them. Well, to sum it up; now Rare has shared that exact information. On Twitter, Rare has now shared the necessary information and it turns out all you have to do to get it all, is play the game today, Saturday or Sunday.

Here are all the time slots in BST if you aim to get all of these free goodies for your ship. Rare adds that all "parts will be sent straight to the Shipwright's chest":

• 12am April 3rd - 8 am April 4th: Mutinous Fist Flag

• 12am April 4th - 8 am April 5th: Mutinous Fist Sails

• 12am April 5th - 8 am April 6th: Mutinous Fist Hull

A screenshot and a new trailer with those new must-haves can be found below.