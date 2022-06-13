Sea of Thieves now has over 30 million players

HQ

We already knew Sea of Thieves was Rare's biggest success of all time, and by far at that. Back in December, it was revealed that over 25 million scurvy pirates had sailed Rare's digital seas, and since then it has increased. A lot.

During the six month that has passed since December, the number has been increased by five million players, which averages almost one million new swash buckling marauders a month at a new total of over 30 million gamers. We consider this both impressive and well deserved.

Yesterday Sea of Thieves: Season 7 was revealed during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, which we reported about. Head over this way to read more about it.