Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves now has more than 20 million players

In just three years, Rare's pirate adventure has passed the 20 million mark.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Sea of Thieves turns three years old on Saturday, and today it is more popular than ever before and it is growing fast. 2020 was the biggest year yet for the game as it added 11 million players alone, and January 2021 was the biggest month so far. And since then, it has continued to grow.

Now the British developer Rare has revealed on Twitter that Sea of Thieves has reached over 20 million players:

"Three years of adventure. 20 million players. So much grog. Thank you, pirates, here's to you."

It's fairly safe to assume that new pirates will continue to discover the game for quite some time as there are plenty of buried treasures left to find, ghost ships roaming the seas to face and mysterious quests to solve.

Sea of Thieves

Related texts

Sea of ThievesScore

Sea of Thieves
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"It may not be all smooth sailing, but Rare's Sea of Thieves manages to deliver a cooperative experience like nothing we've ever experienced before."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy