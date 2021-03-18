Sea of Thieves now has more than 20 million players

You're watching Advertisements

Sea of Thieves turns three years old on Saturday, and today it is more popular than ever before and it is growing fast. 2020 was the biggest year yet for the game as it added 11 million players alone, and January 2021 was the biggest month so far. And since then, it has continued to grow.

Now the British developer Rare has revealed on Twitter that Sea of Thieves has reached over 20 million players:

"Three years of adventure. 20 million players. So much grog. Thank you, pirates, here's to you."

It's fairly safe to assume that new pirates will continue to discover the game for quite some time as there are plenty of buried treasures left to find, ghost ships roaming the seas to face and mysterious quests to solve.