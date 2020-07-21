LIVE

Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves now has more than 15 million players

Following the Steam release, Rare's pirate adventure Sea of Thieves met a major player milestone just recently.

Sea of Thieves did pretty great from the start and did well on sales charts despite being on Xbox Game Pass, and since then it has continued to grow. A lot. And after launching on Steam last month, Sea of Thieves is actually more popular than ever. In fact, June 2020 was the best month for the game so far with over 3,3 million players after selling more than one million copies on Steam.

This has led to another major milestone, as Rare and Microsoft have revealed that the game has passed 15 million players and is now probably Rare's greatest success of all time.

Not too shabby after the somewhat rocky maiden voyage back in early 2018. Since then, Rare has continuously expanded the game for free - and it seems to have paid off.

