We've played Sea of Thieves a fair bit here at Gamereactor, but we're preparing to set sail once again on our livestream, as Rare has kicked off 2020 with a new content drop called Legends of the Sea.

To see what we can see, see, see, we're going to be headed to the sea, sea, sea on our live page at 15:00 GMT (16:00 CET) today, so if you're interested in what's new in Rare's title, be sure to join our crew.