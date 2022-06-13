Cookies

Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves kicks off season 7 with a shanty

You will soon be able to name your own ship and customise your captain's quarters.

HQ

In a shanty worthy of any high-class, salty scald, Sea of Thieves season seven was announced at the Xbox Showcase. The main focus of the presentation was the opportunity to become the official captain of your ship, with the ability to equip and furnish your own captain's quarters.

Other news included the ability to:
• Save your ship's "loadout".
• Baptise your ship.
• Go on adventures as a pirate captain and receive "unique rewards".
• Visit new ports to sell, trade and exchange items.

The trailer ended with rainbow-colored sails and a statement that over 30 million pirates have already visited the vast seas from Rare, and that anyone who still wants to is welcome.

