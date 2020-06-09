Sea of Thieves is the second most popular MS game on Steam

You're watching Advertisements

Sea of Thieves landed on Steam on June 3 and it seems to be writing the story of new success since the pirate-themed game developed by Rare has become the second most popular Microsoft's game ever on Valve's platform.

In fact, Sea of Thieves has already recorded a peak of 41,949 concurrent players, a result that leaves us speechless especially because the experience can be played for free on the Windows Store by Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

With these numbers, Sea of Thieves has become the second most successful Microsoft game ever on Steam, standing just behind Halo The Master Chief Collection. In addition, we also discover that Rare's game is also the second best-selling game on the Valve marketplace just behind Electronic Arts' Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, released a few days ago.