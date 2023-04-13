Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves is getting plenty of new stuff today

The Merchant Alliance has a new home.

If, like us, you love being a pirate and sailing Rare's digital seas every now and then in search of loot and fame (and a whole lot of mischief), we have good news. Sea of Thieves is getting an update today with several new features.

The biggest attraction is the New Golden Sands Outpost, which has been significantly updated with, among other things, an area for the Merchant Alliance, a large statue and much more. There are also new cosmetic additions, both those that cost money (like the fancy Sawbones set) and others that are free.

Check out the video below for a closer look at what's being added.

Sea of Thieves

