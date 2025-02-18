Sea of Thieves is getting plenty of new content this week

HQ

Rare continues to expand its now almost ridiculously well-stocked pirate simulator Sea of Thieves with new free content and on Thursday it's time to launch Season 15: Wild Things.

Among the news we find two new Megalodons that will make life extra dangerous at sea, as well as other less unpleasant phenomena such as jellyfish to burn yourself on. You will also be able to work for Hunter's Call, which offers completely new challenges.

To see all this and more, check out the trailer for Season 15: Wild Things below. We can't help but applaud Rare for how exemplary they continue to make sure digital buccaneers have constant fun to look forward to.