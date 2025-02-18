English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves is getting plenty of new content this week

Season 15: Wild Things starts on February 20, which brings new monsters and plenty of other additions.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Rare continues to expand its now almost ridiculously well-stocked pirate simulator Sea of Thieves with new free content and on Thursday it's time to launch Season 15: Wild Things.

Among the news we find two new Megalodons that will make life extra dangerous at sea, as well as other less unpleasant phenomena such as jellyfish to burn yourself on. You will also be able to work for Hunter's Call, which offers completely new challenges.

To see all this and more, check out the trailer for Season 15: Wild Things below. We can't help but applaud Rare for how exemplary they continue to make sure digital buccaneers have constant fun to look forward to.

HQ
Sea of Thieves

Related texts

2
Sea of ThievesScore

Sea of Thieves
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"It may not be all smooth sailing, but Rare's Sea of Thieves manages to deliver a cooperative experience like nothing we've ever experienced before."



Loading next content