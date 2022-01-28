Sea of Thieves is getting its biggest additions yet in 2022

HQ

2021 was a great year for Sea of Thieves, thanks in large part to the partnership with Disney and Pirates of the Caribbean. Millions of players discovered or returned to the increasingly entertaining and jam-packed pirate adventure to experience treasure hunts, battles at sea, storytelling and plenty of other additions. This led to a milestone of over 25 million players being reached, but even so, this year should be the best yet for Sea of Thieves yet according to Rare.

As promised, the beloved British studio had a stream last night where they revealed what plans they have for Sea of Thieves in 2022, and we're talking the heavy artillery. The fun starts February 17 when the first "Adventures and Mysteries" update, Shrouded Islands, premieres. Set to be released monthly, these updates offer time-limited, big-picture content that's truly lavish with cinematics and a storyline that, in true Marvel Cinematic Universe style, will evolve as more adventures are added.

As for the Mysteries part, Rare won't reveal too much about it yet, saying only that puzzles and the like await where we pirate-wannabees will have to work together in a whole new way. The first one seems to be about solving a murder.

The season line-up continues as well, with the sixth starting in March. The highlight here is Sea Forts. Six of these Phantom-protected fortresses show up right from the start. By defeating these and finding keys to explore each fortress with, you'll be rewarded with vast treasures and more story for the Adventures mode. The second half of the season will also see a new Voyage mission for all pirate legends looking for challenges that change each time we play, taking us to new locations where new enemies and other secrets await.

As these things are quite extensive and ambitious, Rare has decided to close the Arena mode "for a few months" as it would have become almost impossible to deliver the quality that fans expect from both it and all this new stuff.

Check out the video below for a more comprehensive rundown.