Sea of Thieves is getting a Deluxe Edition

If you feel like starting a career as a digital sea dog in Rare's immensely popular Sea of Thieves, then we have some good news in store for you. To celebrate the title's fifth anniversary, a new Deluxe Edition has been announced for £35.99 / €39.99, and also an upgrade for those of you who already own the base game but want some extras for £8.99 / €9.99, which includes:

"Included with the Deluxe Edition of Sea of Thieves, this bundle contains the scorching Black Phoenix Figurehead and Sails, the classic Crab Dab and Deck Hide Emotes, and 550 Ancient Coins to spend in the Pirate Emporium."

A new regular (and Game Pass) version has also been added called Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition. This is the new standard game and comes with:

"Celebrate five years since Sea of Thieves' launch with this special edition of the game, which includes a copy of Sea of Thieves itself with all permanent content added since launch, plus a 10,000 gold bonus and a selection of Hunter cosmetics. The Hunter Cutlass, Pistol, Compass, Hat, Jacket and Sails will ensure you cut a formidable figure as you set sail for adventure!"

Check out a quick presentation of the Deluxe Edition below.