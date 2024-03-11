Sea of Thieves is currently the most pre-ordered PS5 game

HQ

So which game is currently the most preordered for PlayStation? Is it perhaps Dragon's Dogma 2, or Rise of the Ronin? Has the Elden Ring expansion Shadow of the Erdtree grabbed the top spot, or is next year's Grand Theft Auto VI already at the top of the list?

The answer is no to all of them. The most preordered game in giant markets such as the US, UK, France, Italy and Germany is instead a re-release of a great game from 2018. We are of course talking about Rare's former PC and Xbox-exclusive pirate simulator Sea of Thieves, which has climbed to the absolute top in several of the world's largest markets (in Spain, however, it is "only" in second place).

So it looks like we can expect plenty of new buccaneers when Sea of Thieves makes its PlayStation debut on April 30. We assume that it is not only pirates who will rejoice over well-filled treasure chests, but also Microsoft and Rare.