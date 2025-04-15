Sea of Thieves is coming to Battle.net in May

HQ

From the perspective of the present day, it seems almost strange to think that Sea of Thieves was once just a PC and Xbox One exclusive. In the year 2025, the game is also available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and a handful of additional PC storefronts. Now, years after Activision Blizzard has been merged into the Microsoft and Xbox family, it is adding another of the latter to its portfolio.

Rare's multiplayer pirating game will soon be launching on Battle.net. The game is set to debut on the PC gaming platform on May 22, on which date fans can snag either the regular, deluxe, or premium versions of the title to begin their voyage and to stamp their name into pirate legend.

It should be said that the easiest way to hop into Sea of Thieves today is to do so through Game Pass, as it's mentioned that anyone who has a Game Pass PC or Ultimate subscription can link their Xbox and Battle.net accounts to gain access to the regular edition of the game without incurring additional costs. Likewise, you will probably want to do this and capitalise on this because the game requires Microsoft account registration to play anyway.

Are you still a frequent Sea of Thieves player?