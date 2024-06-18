Sea of Thieves has lost more than half of its players on PS5 in the last month

HQ

Up like a sun and down like a pancake, that's unfortunately the trend we've seen with several big games over the past year. A fate that also seems to affect the former Xbox-exclusive Sea of Thieves, which despite a great premiere on Sony's platform is now bleeding players at a furious pace.

According to reports from True Trophies almost 60% of all previously active players have left the pirate adventure behind, and the figures show no sign of improving any time soon. The trend is clear and has been heading steadily downwards since its peak in May, when more than three million players enjoyed Rare's live service adventures.

Why do you think players are so quick to abandon many live service titles, and are you one of them?