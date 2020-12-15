Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves has come a long way in 1000 days

Rare has released a tribute to the popular pirate title.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

We gave Sea of Thieves some valid criticism for lack of content when it was released on March 20 2018. But that was 1001 days ago, and much has happened since then. Let's just say that content really isn't an issue anymore.

Rare released a tribute video yesterday called '1000 Days of Sea of Thieves', where they offer a trip down the memory lane to see what has happened with their enormously popular pirate simulator. And it's a lot: from the first expansion with the Megalodon, to a fully fledged campaign, bigger map and of course pets plus so much more.

Check it out below, and don't forget that logging in and playing will give you a special 1000 Days Eye Patch (read more about this on Twitter).

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Sea of Thieves
Sea of ThievesSea of Thieves

Related texts

Sea of ThievesScore

Sea of Thieves
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"It may not be all smooth sailing, but Rare's Sea of Thieves manages to deliver a cooperative experience like nothing we've ever experienced before."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy