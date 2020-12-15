Sea of Thieves has come a long way in 1000 days

You're watching Advertisements

We gave Sea of Thieves some valid criticism for lack of content when it was released on March 20 2018. But that was 1001 days ago, and much has happened since then. Let's just say that content really isn't an issue anymore.

Rare released a tribute video yesterday called '1000 Days of Sea of Thieves', where they offer a trip down the memory lane to see what has happened with their enormously popular pirate simulator. And it's a lot: from the first expansion with the Megalodon, to a fully fledged campaign, bigger map and of course pets plus so much more.

Check it out below, and don't forget that logging in and playing will give you a special 1000 Days Eye Patch (read more about this on Twitter).