Sea of Thieves has a Gold & Glory weekend coming up

This has been a really good week for fans of Sea of Thieves with plenty of everyday boosts to quickly climb in reputation and gold. But the best is yet to come as a Gold & Glory weekend awaits us.

This starts February 25th (00:00 UTC) and runs until February 27th (23:59 UTC), during which "all gold and reputation rewards are doubled, with bonuses to Renown and Allegiance too". Basically a great opportunity to finally become a Pirate Legend and buy that really cool ship and outfit you've been oogling for quite some time.