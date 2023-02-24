Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves has a Gold & Glory weekend coming up

A perfect time to become a Pirate Legend.

This has been a really good week for fans of Sea of Thieves with plenty of everyday boosts to quickly climb in reputation and gold. But the best is yet to come as a Gold & Glory weekend awaits us.

This starts February 25th (00:00 UTC) and runs until February 27th (23:59 UTC), during which "all gold and reputation rewards are doubled, with bonuses to Renown and Allegiance too". Basically a great opportunity to finally become a Pirate Legend and buy that really cool ship and outfit you've been oogling for quite some time.

